Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Texas Tech (home) vs. Kansas State (away)

Current Records: Texas Tech 4-6; Kansas State 6-4

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech will be seeking to avenge the 21-6 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 17 of last year.

It was close but no cigar for Texas Tech as they fell 33-31 to the TCU Horned Frogs last week. The losing side was boosted by QB Jett Duffey, who passed for 333 yards and four TDs on 33 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Duffey's 70-yard TD bomb to WR RJ Turner in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, K-State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 24-20 to the West Virginia Mountaineers. No one had a big game offensively for the Wildcats, but they got scores from WR Dalton Schoen and RB James Gilbert. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Schoen's 68-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Texas Tech going off at just a 2-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas Tech is third worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 310 on average. To make matters even worse for the Red Raiders, the Wildcats enter the contest with only eight passing touchdowns allowed, good for sixth best in the nation. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.90

The Red Raiders are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wildcats.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Kansas State have won three out of their last four games against Texas Tech.