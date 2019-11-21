Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Texas Tech (home) vs. Kansas State (away)

Current Records: Texas Tech 4-6; Kansas State 6-4

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for K-State in their past three games, so Texas Tech might be catching them at a good time.

K-State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 24-20 to the West Virginia Mountaineers. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Wildcats were the far and away favorite.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Texas Tech as they fell 33-31 to the TCU Horned Frogs. The losing side was boosted by QB Jett Duffey, who passed for 333 yards and four TDs on 33 attempts. Duffey's 70-yard touchdown toss to WR RJ Turner in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: K-State enters the matchup with only eight passing touchdowns allowed, good for sixth best in the nation. Less enviably, the Red Raiders are third worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 310 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Raiders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Kansas State have won three out of their last four games against Texas Tech.