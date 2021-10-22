The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at noon ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are 5-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while K-State is 3-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. Kansas State has won the last five head-to-head matchups in the series.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State spread: Texas Tech -1

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State over-under: 60.5 points

What you need to know about Texas Tech

Everything went Texas Tech's way against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday as it made off with a 41-14 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half when the score had already reached 24-0. No one had a standout game offensively for the Red Raiders, but they got scores from a handful of players including QB Henry Colombi, WR Myles Price, and WR Erik Ezukanma.

Ezukanma is one of the team's star receivers alongside Kaylon Geiger. Both players rank among the top five in the Big 12 in both receptions and receiving yards. However, they've only scored one touchdown each as tight end Travis Koontz is the only Red Raider with multiple touchdown receptions.

What you need to know about Kansas State

Meanwhile, K-State came up short against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, falling 33-20. K-State was down 27-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Nobody really separated themselves from the pack offensively, but it got scores from WR Malik Knowles and WR Phillip Brooks.

K-State's offense begins and ends with RB Deuce Vaughn. He leads the team in rushing yards (531), receptions (23) and touchdowns (seven). Vaughn is one of just five players in FBS with at least 500 rushing yards and 200 receiving yards.

