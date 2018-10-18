Texas Tech vs. Kansas: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas football game
Who's Playing
Texas Tech Red Raiders (home) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (away)
Current records: Texas Tech 4-2; Kansas 2-4
What to Know
Texas Tech will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. On Saturday they take on Kansas at 3:30 p.m. Texas Tech have seen their point totals decreasing over the past four games, a vulnerability Kansas are surely hoping to exploit.
Last Thursday, Texas Tech narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past TCU 17-14. Among those leading the charge for Texas Tech was Jett Duffey, who picked up 83 yards on the ground and accumulated 190 passing yards.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Kansas, and their contest two weeks ago only extended their streak of losses to three. They took a hard 22-38 fall against West Virginia.
Texas Tech's win lifted them to 4-2 while Kansas's loss dropped them down to 2-4. Texas Tech's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Kansas defensive front that amassed five sacks against West Virginia two weeks ago, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Red Raiders are a big 18.5 point favorite against the Jayhawks.
This season, Texas Tech are 3-2-0 against the spread. As for Kansas, they are 3-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Texas Tech have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Kansas Jayhawks 19 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 65
- 2016 - Texas Tech Red Raiders 55 vs. Kansas Jayhawks 19
- 2015 - Kansas Jayhawks 20 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 30
