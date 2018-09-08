Texas Tech vs. Lamar updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday

Michael C. Johnson / USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Lamar at 4:00 PM.

Texas Tech couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. Last week, they lost to Ole Miss by a decisive 27-47 margin. Texas Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from Alan Bowman, who passed for 273 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Lamar gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They steamrollered Kentucky Chr. 70-7.

Lamar's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Texas Tech's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if Lamar can add another positive mark to their record or if Texas Tech can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Lamar's step.

