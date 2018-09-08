Texas Tech vs. Lamar updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Texas Tech vs. Lamar football game
Texas Tech will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Lamar at 4:00 PM.
Texas Tech couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. Last week, they lost to Ole Miss by a decisive 27-47 margin. Texas Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from Alan Bowman, who passed for 273 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, Lamar gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They steamrollered Kentucky Chr. 70-7.
Lamar's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Texas Tech's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if Lamar can add another positive mark to their record or if Texas Tech can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Lamar's step.
