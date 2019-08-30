Texas Tech vs. Montana St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Montana State football game
Who's Playing
Texas Tech (home) vs. Montana St. (away)
Last Season Records: Texas Tech 5-7-0; Montana St. 8-5-0;
What to Know
Texas Tech and Montana St. are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Texas Tech (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. While Montana St. was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.
Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 25-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports Net
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Red Raiders are a big 25 point favorite against the Bobcats.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
