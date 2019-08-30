Texas Tech vs. Montana St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Texas Tech (home) vs. Montana St. (away)

Last Season Records: Texas Tech 5-7-0; Montana St. 8-5-0;

What to Know

Texas Tech and Montana St. are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Texas Tech (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. While Montana St. was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.

Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 25-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: Fox Sports Net

Fox Sports Net Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a big 25 point favorite against the Bobcats.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.