Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Oklahoma 6-5; Texas Tech 6-5

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Jones AT&T Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys typically have all the answers at home, but last week the Sooners proved too difficult a challenge. Oklahoma enjoyed a cozy 28-13 victory over Oklahoma State. The Oklahoma offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway. Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 259 yards on 41 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 30 yards. Gabriel's performance made up for a slower matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers two weeks ago.

The Sooners' defense was a presence as well, as it collected four interceptions. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Texas Tech has finally found some success away from home. Last week, they secured a 14-10 W over the Iowa State Cyclones. No one had a standout game offensively for Texas Tech, but they got scores from QB Donovan Smith and TE Baylor Cupp.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Oklahoma going off at just a 2-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 6-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Sooners rank 13th in the nation when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 217.2 on average. The Red Raiders have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 14th most passing yards per game in the nation at 295.8.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a slight 2-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma won six games and tied one game in their last seven contests with Texas Tech.