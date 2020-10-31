Who's Playing

No. 24 Oklahoma @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Oklahoma 3-2; Texas Tech 2-3

What to Know

This Saturday, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37 points per matchup. The Red Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Texas Tech was able to grind out a solid win over the West Virginia Mountaineers last week, winning 34-27. Texas Tech QB Henry Colombi was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 169 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 40 yards.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma didn't have too much trouble with the TCU Horned Frogs on the road last week as they won 33-14. The Sooners can attribute much of their success to WR Marvin Mims, who caught four passes for two TDs and 132 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Mims has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Special teams collected 15 points for Oklahoma. K Gabe Brkic delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Texas Tech have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16 point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Texas Tech was pulverized by the Sooners 55-16 when the two teams previously met in September of last year. Maybe the Red Raiders will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.95

Odds

The Sooners are a big 16-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Sooners, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against Texas Tech in the last six years.