Texas Tech vs. South Florida, Birmingham Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, live stream

We're starting to get into the meat of the bowl season, which means the matchups are starting to get more compelling. If you like offense, you won't find many problems with Saturday's Birmingham Bowl between Texas Tech and South Florida.

The Bulls have a top-15 scoring offense and are anchored by quarterback Quinton Flowers, who accounted for 605 yards and five touchdowns last month against UCF. And while the Red Raiders haven't been putting up points in the same bunches as in previous seasons, the potential for big plays remain. Texas Tech finished with 205 plays of at least 10 yards or more.

So sit back and enjoy one of the premier quarterbacks in the game going toe-to-toe against one of the best offensive minds in Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury. And don't be surprised if this one hits the over (66.5).

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 23 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

Texas Tech: Credit to Kingsbury for getting back to a bowl game and giving the school a reason to bring him back for 2018. The Red Raiders needed to win two of their last three games to get bowl eligible and secured a big win at Texas to end the year. While this year's offense doesn't have the same level of firepower as it did when Pat Mahomes was the quarterback last year, keep an eye on receiver Keke Coutee, who is one of the most exciting receivers in the Big 12.

South Florida: It feels strange typing this, but will the Bulls be motivated to be here after appearing in this game last year? Remember: USF had its sights set on a New Year's Six bowl spot just a few months ago. Ticket sales among fans are down, too. If motivation isn't a problem, the Bulls would be in line for their second straight 10-win season with a win. That's never happened before in the history of this young program.

Prediction

I expect Kingsbury to pull out a few tricks after the long layover, but the question is whether the Red Raiders have the defense to stay even with the Bulls' high-powered attack. If South Florida can avoid a slow start as it's been prone to do at times, it should get a 10th win. Pick: South Florida -2.5