Texas Tech vs. TCU: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Big 12 Championship Game race appears to be three teams strong: Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia. However, two teams are looking to rebound from a rough September and get back into that race as conference play heats up. TCU and Texas Tech are coming off of open weeks with the Horned Frogs holding on against Iowa State and Texas Tech coming up just short against West Virginia.

The off weeks couldn't have come at a better time, too. Both teams were banged up, particularly at quarterback. Who will start on Thursday? And which team can come off their bye week on a positive note? This game may not have major national implications, but there are some season-defining qualities to it. Here's what to watch for ...

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Oct. 11 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders will have all three of their quarterbacks available, including freshman Alan Bowman, who suffered a partially collapsed lung against West Virginia two weeks ago. Bowman is likely to start if he's been cleared, but Jett Duffey showed off some wow factor with his legs against the Mountaineers. Bowman is the more accomplished passer, however, with nearly 1,700 yards through the air, 11 touchdowns and just three picks.

TCU: Quarterback Shawn Robinson injured his non-throwing shoulder towards the end of the Iowa State game in September. Coach Gary Patterson hasn't said if Robinson will start, but he has been cleared play. If he does play, how will he look? Robinson certainly aids the running game with his downhill attack, but he's been hit-or-miss in the passing game. If he can't start, sophomore Michael Collins will.

Game prediction, picks

Let's see, neither team has played in two weeks and neither coach will tip their hand on who the starting quarterback will be. Good luck picking this one. If there's a difference, it's TCU's defense and its ability to stop drives in the red zone. The Frogs have the No. 1 defense in the Big 12 in that category. Pick: TCU -7

