Texas Tech vs. TCU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Texas Tech (home) vs. TCU (away)

Current Records: Texas Tech 4-5; TCU 4-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are heading back home. Texas Tech and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. This is a home game for Texas Tech, a silver lining they hope will compensate for the 3-point spread against them.

The Red Raiders made easy work of the West Virginia Mountaineers last week and carried off a 38-17 victory. Texas Tech QB Jett Duffey was slinging it as he accumulated 354 passing yards and picked up 34 yards on the ground on eight carries. Duffey's 81-yard touchdown toss to WR Dalton Rigdon in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Texas Tech's defense was a presence as well, and it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Douglas Coleman III and DB Damarcus Fields.

Meanwhile, TCU fought the good fight in their overtime contest but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Baylor Bears 29-23. QB Max Duggan had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 4.38 yards per passing attempt.

Texas Tech's victory lifted them to 4-5 while TCU's loss dropped them down to 4-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas Tech enters the matchup having picked the ball off 13 times, good for seventh in the the nation. TCU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game having picked the ball off 11 times, good for 12th in the the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a 3-point favorite against the Red Raiders.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Texas Tech and TCU both have two wins in their last four games.