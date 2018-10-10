Texas Tech vs. TCU odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 8-2 on Red Raiders, Horned Frogs games

An important Big 12 showdown highlights the Thursday college football slate as the Texas Tech Red Raiders visit the TCU Horned Frogs at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play, so this is essentially an elimination game to stay in contention for the Big 12 title. TCU is coming off a narrow win against Iowa State, while Texas Tech is looking to bounce back from a home loss to West Virginia. The Horned Frogs are seven-point favorites in the latest Texas Tech vs. TCU odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 62. Before you make any Texas Tech vs. TCU picks, check out what SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, he crushed college football for SportsLine members in 2016, going 70-44 on the season.

Moreover, Roberts has been locked in on the tendencies of these two clubs. He is looking to build on an incredible record of 8-2 in games involving Texas Tech or TCU over the past two seasons.

In this same matchup last season, Roberts advised SportsLine members to back favored TCU (-6) at Texas Tech, predicting the Frogs' improving defense would be the difference. In one of the best defensive performances of the entire season, TCU rolled to a 27-3 win over the high-powered Red Raiders. Anyone who followed Roberts' advice booked an easy winner.

Roberts knows the Frogs will be relying on an always-steady defense that is coming off a standout performance. They held Iowa State to 198 yards of total offense, 101 of which came from David Montgomery on the ground. Ben Banogu returned a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown for the Frogs, who stopped the Cyclones on a pair of fourth-down attempts. Shawn Robinson passed for 182 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game late with a shoulder injury, but he is expected to play Thursday.

Just because TCU clamps down defensively doesn't necessarily mean it'll cover Thursday.

Two of the past three meetings between these programs have been decided by three points. And the Red Raiders have the nation's top-ranked offense at 589.4 yards per game, while their 48.4 points per game is No. 8 nationally.

Freshman quarterback Alan Bowman is completing 69 percent of his passes and has thrown for 1,680 yards with 11 touchdowns against three interceptions. He had 397 passing yards and two touchdowns in an upset of Oklahoma State two weeks ago.

