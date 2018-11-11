Texas Tech vs. Texas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Texas football game
Who's Playing
Texas Tech Red Raiders (home) vs. Texas Longhorns (away)
Current records: Texas Tech 5-4-1; Texas 6-3-1
What to Know
Texas Tech are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.67 points per game before their next match. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Texas at 8:30 p.m. With a combined 996 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.
Don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Texas Tech and Oklahoma were playing football. Texas Tech didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 46-51 to Oklahoma last week. Jett Duffey and Da'Leon Ward were two go-getters for Texas Tech despite the defeat. The former threw 2 TDs and picked up 47 yards on the ground on 13 carries, while the latter picked up 53 yards on the ground on 8 carries and caught 5 passes for 74 yards.
Meanwhile, Texas and West Virginia were almost perfectly matched up, but Texas suffered an agonizing 41-42 loss. It was a tough break for Texas, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $96.73
Prediction
The Longhorns are a slight 2 point favorite against the Red Raiders.
This season, Texas Tech are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Texas, they are 3-5-1 against the spread
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Red Raiders as a 1 point favorite.
Series History
Texas Tech have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas.
- 2017 - Texas Longhorns 23 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 27
- 2016 - Texas Tech Red Raiders 37 vs. Texas Longhorns 45
- 2015 - Texas Longhorns 45 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 48
