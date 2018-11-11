Texas Tech vs. Texas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (home) vs. Texas Longhorns (away)

Current records: Texas Tech 5-4-1; Texas 6-3-1

What to Know

Texas Tech are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.67 points per game before their next match. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Texas at 8:30 p.m. With a combined 996 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

Don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Texas Tech and Oklahoma were playing football. Texas Tech didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 46-51 to Oklahoma last week. Jett Duffey and Da'Leon Ward were two go-getters for Texas Tech despite the defeat. The former threw 2 TDs and picked up 47 yards on the ground on 13 carries, while the latter picked up 53 yards on the ground on 8 carries and caught 5 passes for 74 yards.

Meanwhile, Texas and West Virginia were almost perfectly matched up, but Texas suffered an agonizing 41-42 loss. It was a tough break for Texas, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday at 8:30 PM ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $96.73

Prediction

The Longhorns are a slight 2 point favorite against the Red Raiders.

This season, Texas Tech are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Texas, they are 3-5-1 against the spread

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Red Raiders as a 1 point favorite.

Series History

Texas Tech have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas.