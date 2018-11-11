Texas Tech vs. Texas Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Texas Tech vs. Texas football game
Texas Tech will be playing at home against Texas at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. With a combined 996 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.
Don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Texas Tech and Oklahoma were playing football. Texas Tech didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 51-46 to Oklahoma last Saturday. The loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jett Duffey, who threw 2 TDs and picked up 47 yards on the ground on 13 carries, and Da'Leon Ward, who picked up 53 yards on the ground on 8 carries and caught 5passes for 74 yards.
Meanwhile, it always hard to lose, and it even harder to lose by a single point. Just ask Texas, the unfortunate recipient of a 42-41 defeat at the hands of West Virginia. It was a tough break for Texas, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.
The teams both will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last-week contest. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Texas Tech and Texas will really light up the scoreboard.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 11: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 11 all Saturday long
-
Bama shuts out another SEC West team
No. 16 Mississippi State was held to 169 yards of offense in a 24-0 loss
-
Georgia vs. Auburn live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as SEC rivals No. 5 Georgia and No. 24 Auburn square...
-
Iowa State, Baylor players brawl
Things got ugly in Ames after punches were thrown following a play
-
Auburn at Georgia pick, live stream
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry will take place in Athens on Saturday night
-
Murray State converts walk-off TD return
The Racers were down 31-0 but ended up winning 40-38