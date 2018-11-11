Texas Tech vs. Texas updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday

1st Quarter Recap

Texas Tech are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. They have emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and are ahead of Texas 7-0. Texas Tech have been riding high on the performance of Jett Duffey, who so far has picked up 45 yards on the ground on 4 carries and accumulated 94 passing yards.

Texas Tech and Texas both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. At this point it looks like Texas Tech might take this one, but there's still plenty of time for a reversal of fortune.

Game Preview

Texas Tech will be playing at home against Texas at at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. With a combined 996 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

Don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Texas Tech and Oklahoma were playing football. Texas Tech didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 46-51 to Oklahoma last Saturday. The loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jett Duffey, who threw 2 TDs and picked up 47 yards on the ground on 13 carries, and Da'Leon Ward, who picked up 53 yards on the ground on 8 carries and caught 5passes for 74 yards.

Meanwhile, it always hard to lose, and it even harder to lose by a single point. Just ask Texas, the unfortunate recipient of a 41-42 defeat at the hands of West Virginia. It was a tough break for Texas, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.

The teams both will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last-week contest. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Texas Tech and Texas will really light up the scoreboard.