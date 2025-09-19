Top contenders in the Big 12 square off when the 17th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders face the 16th-ranked Utah Utes on Saturday. Texas Tech is riding a 45-14 win over Oregon State in Week 3, while Utah cruised to a 31-6 win over Wyoming. The Red Raiders (3-0), who finished 8-5 overall and 6-3 in the conference a year ago, are 3-2 on the road since the start of 2024. The Utes (3-0), who were 5-7 overall and 2-7 in the Big 12, are 3-4 at home since the start of last season.

Kickoff from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, is at noon ET. Texas Tech leads the all-time series 2-0. The Utes are 3-point favorites in the latest Texas Tech vs. Utah odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.5 via SportsLine consensus.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas Tech vs. Utah. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Utah vs. Texas Tech:

Texas Tech vs. Utah spread Utah -3
Texas Tech vs. Utah over/under 57.5 points
Texas Tech vs. Utah money line Texas Tech +130, Utah -155
Texas Tech vs. Utah streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Utah can cover

Junior transfer quarterback Devon Dampier powers the Utes' offense. He is in his first season at Utah after spending the last two years at New Mexico. In three games, he has completed 65 of 89 passes (73%) for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. He also leads the team in rushing, carrying 33 times for 198 yards (6.0 average) and one touchdown.

Transfer senior wide receiver Ryan Davis, who spent three seasons at Alabama-Birmingham and the past two at New Mexico, leads Utah in receiving. In three games, he has 19 receptions for 171 yards (9.0 average) and one touchdown. In last Saturday's win over Wyoming, he caught 10 passes for 91 yards, including a long of 24. He had six catches for 58 yards (9.7 average) and one touchdown in a 63-9 win over Cal Poly on Sept. 6.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Fifth-year senior quarterback Behren Morton is having a monster start to his season. In three games, he has completed 57 of 81 passes (70.4%) for 923 yards and 11 touchdowns with one interception. In last week's win over Oregon State, he completed 23 of 35 passes (65.7%) for 464 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. He completed 18 of 26 passes (69.2%) for 258 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-14 win over Kent State on Sept. 6.

Junior wide receiver Coy Eakin is the Red Raiders' top receiver. He has 12 receptions for 245 yards (20.4 average) and three touchdowns, including one in each game. In last week's win over Oregon State, he had six receptions for 139 yards (23.2 average) and one score. He had three receptions for 59 yards (19.7 average) and one touchdown in the win over Kent State.

How to make Texas Tech vs. Utah picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 53 combined points.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. Utah, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas Tech vs. Utah spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.