Texas Tech vs. UTEP: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

Texas Tech (home) vs. UTEP (away)

Current Records: Texas Tech 1-0-0; UTEP 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Texas Tech 5-7-0; UTEP 1-11-0;

What to Know

Texas Tech has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome UTEP at Jones AT&T Stadium at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. With a combined 1,217 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

Texas Tech ran circles around Montana State last week, and the extra yardage (691 yards vs. 289 yards) paid off. The Red Raiders claimed a resounding 45-10 victory over Montana State. QB Alan Bowman did work as he passed for 436 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, UTEP gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Houston Baptist 36-34. That's another feather in the cap for UTEP, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 34.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest last Saturday, where they covered a 28.5-point spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Red Raiders were third in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 352.6 on average. Less enviably, the Miners ranked fifth worst in the nation with respect to yards per game last season, where the squad accrued only 307.7 on average. So...the UTEP squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: Fox Sports Net

Fox Sports Net Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a big 34.5 point favorite against the Miners.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 34 point favorite.

Over/Under: 65

Series History

Texas Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.