Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Texas Tech

Current Records: West Virginia 3-3; Texas Tech 3-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the West Virginia Mountaineers at 3 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,027 yards two weeks ago.

The Red Raiders were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Oklahoma State Cowboys two weeks ago. Texas Tech took a 41-31 hit to the loss column. The losing side was boosted by QB Behren Morton, who passed for two TDs and 379 yards on 63 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 46 yards.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last Thursday West Virginia sidestepped the Baylor Bears for a 43-40 win. The Mountaineers' RB Tony Mathis Jr. was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 163 yards on 22 carries.

The Red Raiders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Texas Tech and West Virginia now sit at an identical 3-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas Tech enters the matchup with 365 passing yards per game on average, good for second best in the nation. The Mountaineers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 28th most yards per game in the nation at 462.3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Raiders are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

West Virginia have won four out of their last seven games against Texas Tech.