Who's Playing
West Virginia @ Texas Tech
Current Records: West Virginia 3-3; Texas Tech 3-3
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the West Virginia Mountaineers at 3 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,027 yards two weeks ago.
The Red Raiders were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Oklahoma State Cowboys two weeks ago. Texas Tech took a 41-31 hit to the loss column. The losing side was boosted by QB Behren Morton, who passed for two TDs and 379 yards on 63 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 46 yards.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last Thursday West Virginia sidestepped the Baylor Bears for a 43-40 win. The Mountaineers' RB Tony Mathis Jr. was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 163 yards on 22 carries.
The Red Raiders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Texas Tech and West Virginia now sit at an identical 3-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas Tech enters the matchup with 365 passing yards per game on average, good for second best in the nation. The Mountaineers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 28th most yards per game in the nation at 462.3.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Raiders are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
West Virginia have won four out of their last seven games against Texas Tech.
- Oct 02, 2021 - Texas Tech 23 vs. West Virginia 20
- Oct 24, 2020 - Texas Tech 34 vs. West Virginia 27
- Nov 09, 2019 - Texas Tech 38 vs. West Virginia 17
- Sep 29, 2018 - West Virginia 42 vs. Texas Tech 34
- Oct 14, 2017 - West Virginia 46 vs. Texas Tech 35
- Oct 15, 2016 - West Virginia 48 vs. Texas Tech 17
- Nov 07, 2015 - West Virginia 31 vs. Texas Tech 26