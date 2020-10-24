Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Texas Tech

Current Records: West Virginia 2-1; Texas Tech 1-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are heading back home. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the West Virginia Mountaineers at 5:30 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Texas Tech received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 31-15 to the Iowa State Cyclones. The Red Raiders were down 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Texas Tech, but they got one touchdown from WR Erik Ezukanma.

Meanwhile, West Virginia turned the game against the Kansas Jayhawks into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 544 yards to 157. West Virginia took their contest against Kansas last week by a conclusive 38-17 score. RB Leddie Brown was a one-man wrecking crew for the Mountaineers, rushing for one TD and 195 yards on 18 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Brown put himself on the highlight reel with an 87-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.

West Virginia's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Jayhawks' offensive line to sack QB Miles Kendrick five times. The heavy lifting was done by DL Jeffery Pooler Jr. and DL Akheem Mesidor, who each racked up two sacks.

The Red Raiders are now 1-3 while West Virginia sits at 2-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Texas Tech comes into the matchup boasting the ninth most yards per game per game in the nation at 512. But West Virginia ranks seventh in the nation when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 268 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

Odds

The Mountaineers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 3-point favorite.

Series History

West Virginia have won four out of their last five games against Texas Tech.