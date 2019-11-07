Texas Tech vs. West Virginia odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven model

A Big 12 battle is on tap Saturday between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at noon ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Both teams are 3-5; West Virginia is 2-2 at home, while Texas Tech is 0-4 on the road. The Red Raiders are favored by 2.5 points in the latest West Virginia vs. Texas Tech odds, while the Over-Under is set at 60. Texas Tech is 2-4 against the spread in its last six games, while West Virginia is 3-6 against the spread in its last nine games. Before entering any Texas Tech vs. West Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

West Virginia lost its fourth straight game last Thursday, falling to No. 12 Baylor 17-14. had to settle for a 17-14 loss against Baylor last Thursday. One of the game's most thrilling moments of the matchup was WR George Campbell's 83-yard TD reception from QB Austin Kendall in the third quarter. Kendall has thrown for 1,634 yards and 12 touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.

Texas Tech had its chances last week against Kansas, but the Red Raiders ultimately lost their third straight game as The Jayhawks prevailed 37-34. QB Jett Duffey passed for 271 yards and three TDs on 23-of-34 passing. Duffey has 1,420 yards and nine TDs this season against just two interceptions.

The Mountaineers are stumbling into the game with the third-fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, accruing only 78.9 yards per outing. The Red Raiders, meanwhile, come into the game boasting the 16th-most passing yards per game in the league at 305.3.

The total has gone over in four of West Virginia's last five Saturday games, while the total has gone over in four of Texas Tech's last five games.

