The Wyoming Cowboys can make a statement with a victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday evening. The Cowboys finished last season with a 7-6 record after losing their final three games, which included a defeat against Ohio in the Arizona Bowl. Texas Tech, meanwhile, won its last four games a season ago, finishing with an 8-5 record in 2022.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Red Raiders are 14-point favorites in the latest Texas Tech vs. Wyoming odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5.

Now the model has dialed in on Texas Tech vs. Wyoming and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and trends for Wyoming vs. Texas Tech:

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming spread: Texas Tech -14

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming over/under: 50.5 points

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming money line: Texas Tech -624, Wyoming +445

TT: The Red Raiders are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games

WYO: Wyoming is 12-6 in its last 18 games played in Week 1

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech will return a number of starters on offense, including quarterback Tyler Shough, who led the Red Raiders to a convincing 42-25 victory over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl last December. Shough appeared in seven games for the Red Raiders last season, finishing with 1,304 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns. He also racked up 269 rushing yards and four scores, proving he can beat defenses both in the air and on the ground.

Texas Tech's offense will also feature an effective ground game behind running back Tahj Brooks. The senior averaged 4.7 yards per carry last season while racking up seven rushing touchdowns.

Why Wyoming can cover

Wyoming's defense creates havoc, making it difficult for opposing offenses to get into a rhythm. The Cowboys are led by linebacker Easton Gibbs, who finished last season with 121 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Shae Suiaunoa also brings a veteran presence at the linebacker position. Suiaunoa ranked second on the team with 73 total tackles last season. He also added 2.5 sacks and one interception. The Cowboys will rely heavily on the experience of Gibbs and Suiaunoa to slow down Texas Tech's offense on Saturday.

