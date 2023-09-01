The Week 1 college football schedule continues on Saturday evening when the Wyoming Cowboys host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Texas Tech won four of its last five games last season, but the Red Raiders have struggled on the road. In fact, Texas Tech is just 1-6 in its last seven games away from home. Wyoming, meanwhile, is 8-1 in its last nine games played in September.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Red Raiders are 14-point favorites in the latest Texas Tech vs. Wyoming odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming spread: Texas Tech -14

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming over/under: 50.5 points

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming money line: Texas Tech -610, Wyoming +433

TT: The Red Raiders are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games

WYO: Wyoming is 12-6 in its last 18 games played in Week 1

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech will return a number of starters on offense, including quarterback Tyler Shough, who led the Red Raiders to a convincing 42-25 victory over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl last December. Shough appeared in seven games for the Red Raiders last season, finishing with 1,304 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns. He also racked up 269 rushing yards and four scores, proving he can beat defenses both in the air and on the ground.

Texas Tech's offense will also feature an effective ground game behind running back Tahj Brooks. The senior averaged 4.7 yards per carry last season while racking up seven rushing touchdowns.

Why Wyoming can cover

This is a big number for the Red Raiders to cover on the road. Even with their high-flying offense last season, the Red Raiders won just one of their five games on the road during the regular season. In addition, Wyoming brings back two of its top three receivers from a season ago.

Tight end Treyton Welch led the Cowboys with five receiving touchdowns in 2022, and he'll likely be the top target for Wyoming against the Red Raiders. Texas Tech's defense gave up 30.8 points per game last season, which ranked 97th in college football.

