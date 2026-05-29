Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby placed 40-plus bets on Indiana as Hoosiers QB, per report

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby placed at least 40 bets on Indiana during his time as a quarterback for the Hoosiers, per court documents obtained by ESPN. Sorsby, currently under investigation by the NCAA due to his gambling, placed roughly $90,000 in bets over the course of four years as he funneled money to a family member and friends, who placed wagers on his behalf.

The NCAA's investigation into Sorsby became public in April, and he was placed on indefinite leave by Texas Tech as he sought treatment for a gambling addiction. Sorsby's legal team -- led by Jeffrey Kessler -- has filed an injunction against the NCAA in order to retain his eligibility for the 2026 season.

The injunction argues that Sorsby has been "clinically diagnosed" with a gambling addiction, which should qualify as a "mental health condition."

"The NCAA has weaponized his condition to shore up a facade of competitive integrity, while simultaneously profiting from the very gambling ecosystem it polices," Sorsby's legal team wrote in the injunction.

Earlier this week the NCAA denied Sorsby's reinstatement request.

"We believe that given the facts and the context of Brendan's case, the NCAA's ruling should be reversed or modified," Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec wrote in a response to the NCAA's decision. "As a generation of college athletes face the legalization and rapid proliferation of sports betting in our country, gambling addiction is rising to the point of epidemic among college aged men in particular. The NCAA's stated mission includes 'fostering [student-athletes'] lifelong well-being,' and they have claimed their goal is to promote a 'culture of care' for student athletes' mental health. Gambling addiction is a clinically recognized behavioral disorder."

Back in November, the NCAA denied a proposal that would have allowed athletes to wager on professional sports. Wagering more than $800 on pro sports currently results in a 30% loss of season eligibility. When it comes to betting on college sports, the NCAA has a zero-tolerance policy. Players who bet on their own team -- or games involving other teams within their own athletic department -- are subject to permanent loss of eligibility.

A hearing on Sorsby's injunction will be held on Monday, June 1 in a Lubbock, Texas district court. Regardless of what happens, Sorsby and his team hope to get a resolution prior to the June 22 declaration deadline for the NFL Supplemental Draft.