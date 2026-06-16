Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby declares for 2026 NFL supplemental draft; top 50 NBA trade candidates

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👀 Five things to know Tuesday
- Brendan Sorsby has declared for the 2026 NFL supplemental draft. After weeks of battling the NCAA over his eligibility -- and facing a tidal wave of backlash in the process -- the saga is over. Sorsby has announced his intention to enter the 2026 NFL supplemental draft. Despite placing more than 40 bets on his own team while at Indiana, Sorsby was granted eligibility by a Lubbock judge, and that kicked off a college football revolt. With the sport approaching doomsday, Sorsby made the right call and chose to bow out of the fight. Now the focus turns to Sorsby the NFL prospect. His tape says he's a first-round draft pick, but everything else is extremely complicated. These eight NFL teams might want to take a chance on him.
- Cabo Verde shocked Spain with a 0-0 draw in its World Cup debut. Few results in this 2026 World Cup have been more shocking than Cabo Verde playing powerhouse Spain to a 0-0 draw in its tournament debut. Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha made seven saves as he turned away the Spaniards at every turn. On the whole, it was another thrilling day on the pitch as Egypt notched a favorable result with a 1-1 draw against Belgium. In fact, all four matches on Monday ended in draws.
- The Bulls are hiring Tiago Splitter to be their next coach. Chicago has found its replacement for Billy Donovan, who stepped down following the 2025-26 season. Splitter will now take over for the Bulls after spending one season as the interim coach of the Trail Blazers. Despite taking over under tough circumstances in Portland, Splitter led the team to a 42-39 record and a playoff berth on the heels of four straight losing seasons. Can he spark a quick turnaround for the Bulls?
- Christian Pulisic is on track to play for USMNT vs. Australia. Despite training away from the rest of the team Monday, Pulisic "will be ready" to face Australia on Friday, according to midfielder Tyler Adams. Pulisic was subbed at halftime of the Americans' 4-1 rout of Paraguay in the World Cup opener, which sparked injury concerns. Pulisic notched an assist in that opener, and the USMNT needs him healthy in order to go on a deep run.
- Texas and Oklahoma notched big wins at the College World Series. Longhorns shortstop Adrian Rodriguez put on quite the show in Omaha on Monday. He went 5 for 5 at the plate and became the third player to hit for the cycle in a College World Series game as Texas eliminated Alabama with a 14-2 blowout win. Meanwhile, Oklahoma kept up its winning ways with a narrow 4-3 win over Georgia. The Sooners jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and managed to hold on down the stretch. We've got two more fun matchups in Omaha today.
🏀 Do not miss this: Top 50 NBA trade candidates
The NBA offseason is underway, and all the ingredients are there for a little chaos. There are multiple superstars on the trade block and, with the 2026 NBA Draft approaching, we may seem some action sooner rather than later.
Our own Sam Quinn ranked the top 50 offseason trade candidates, and there are some enormous names on the list. One of the most notable is Celtics standout Jaylen Brown, who just put together the best season of his career. Despite that success, there may be some tension in Beantown, and Brown could be on the move if Boston gets the opportunity to make a splash.
- Quinn: "Boston just won 56 games with Brown as its best player. The Celtics proceeded to blow a 3-1 first-round lead in a way that suggested this team is much further away from true contention than it hoped. Brown is Boston's ticket to a significant addition, and some odd Twitch streams after the season didn't exactly scream harmony between player and team. If he's moved, it's likely for another All-Star with a different skill set or a bounty of cheaper assets."
Here's a little peek at the complete list -- and keep in mind -- this is almost two dozen names deep:
19. De'Aaron Fox, Spurs
20. Lauri Markkanen, Jazz
21. Kevin Durant, Rockets
22. Jamal Murray, Nuggets
23. Franz Wagner, Magic
One of the players that could pry Brown out of Boston is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has already been at the center of the rumor mill. It seems as though we've now reached "when" and not "if" territory with Antetokounmpo, so Quinn compiled his final list of the 12 potential suitors for the two-time MVP.
🏈 NFL players on bust alert in 2026
"Bust" is a nasty word in NFL circles, but a few players are approaching that status with the 2026 season just a few months away. A handful of players -- who were highly touted prospects entering their respective drafts -- are dangerously close to falling by the wayside.
One player facing a prove-it year is Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr., who came off the board at No. 4 overall in 2024. Harrison has not lived up to the pre-draft buzz, and unfortunately for him, he's already battling the injury bug. Our own Tyler Sullivan gives us the low down.
- Sullivan: "On top of other targets leapfrogging him, Harrison may not be fully healthy. He noted earlier this month that he's still working his way back to 100% after dealing with appendicitis, two heel injuries and a concussion last year. If he remains banged up, it'll be even harder for things to finally click."
Harrison has plenty of company on that list -- including a couple of former first-round quarterbacks, one of whom may have already lost his job to Kyler Murray.
While some young players struggle to find their footing, others will try to make an instant impact. Saints TE Oscar Delp leads the list of post-first-round rookies who could make their mark immediately in the NFC.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Other NBA teams can learn very valuable lessons from the Knicks' magical title run.
- The Hurricanes needed patience, guts and luck to complete their Stanley Cup pursuit.
- One more year? Steve Sarkisian "wouldn't be surprised" if Arch Manning plays for Texas in 2027.
- The great Eric Dickerson has advised Aaron Donald to remain in retirement.
- Let's check in on the Red Sox and Giants on the one-year anniversary of the Rafael Devers trade.
- Speaking off San Francisco, can it realistically move Devers and his massive contract before the deadline?
- The Fighting Irish return one of the country's most efficient passing attacks in 2026.
- We'd love to see these 13 fights in the wake of UFC Freedom 250.
- Hakeen Butler, the UFL's leading receiver, is getting another NFL shot with the Broncos.
- Kentucky's new AD hire could spell bad news for Mark Pope.
- JuJu Watkins channeled her inner GM to recruit Saniyah Hall to USC.
- That was quick: Tunisia coach Sabri Lamouchi was fired just one game into the World Cup.
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
⚽ World Cup: France vs. Senegal, 3 p.m. on Fox
⚽ World Cup: Iraq vs. Norway, 6 p.m. on Fox
⚾ Padres at Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. on TBS
🏀 Aces at Wings, 8 p.m. on USA Network
⚽ World Cup: Argentina vs. Algeria, 9 p.m. on Fox
🏀 Sparks at Valkyries, 10 p.m. on NBCSN