Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby declares for 2026 NFL supplemental draft; top 50 NBA trade candidates

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👀 Five things to know Tuesday

🏀 Do not miss this: Top 50 NBA trade candidates

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The NBA offseason is underway, and all the ingredients are there for a little chaos. There are multiple superstars on the trade block and, with the 2026 NBA Draft approaching, we may seem some action sooner rather than later.

Our own Sam Quinn ranked the top 50 offseason trade candidates, and there are some enormous names on the list. One of the most notable is Celtics standout Jaylen Brown, who just put together the best season of his career. Despite that success, there may be some tension in Beantown, and Brown could be on the move if Boston gets the opportunity to make a splash.

Quinn: "Boston just won 56 games with Brown as its best player. The Celtics proceeded to blow a 3-1 first-round lead in a way that suggested this team is much further away from true contention than it hoped. Brown is Boston's ticket to a significant addition, and some odd Twitch streams after the season didn't exactly scream harmony between player and team. If he's moved, it's likely for another All-Star with a different skill set or a bounty of cheaper assets."

Here's a little peek at the complete list -- and keep in mind -- this is almost two dozen names deep:

19. De'Aaron Fox, Spurs

20. Lauri Markkanen, Jazz

21. Kevin Durant, Rockets

22. Jamal Murray, Nuggets

23. Franz Wagner, Magic

One of the players that could pry Brown out of Boston is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has already been at the center of the rumor mill. It seems as though we've now reached "when" and not "if" territory with Antetokounmpo, so Quinn compiled his final list of the 12 potential suitors for the two-time MVP.

🏈 NFL players on bust alert in 2026

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"Bust" is a nasty word in NFL circles, but a few players are approaching that status with the 2026 season just a few months away. A handful of players -- who were highly touted prospects entering their respective drafts -- are dangerously close to falling by the wayside.

One player facing a prove-it year is Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr., who came off the board at No. 4 overall in 2024. Harrison has not lived up to the pre-draft buzz, and unfortunately for him, he's already battling the injury bug. Our own Tyler Sullivan gives us the low down.

Sullivan: "On top of other targets leapfrogging him, Harrison may not be fully healthy. He noted earlier this month that he's still working his way back to 100% after dealing with appendicitis, two heel injuries and a concussion last year. If he remains banged up, it'll be even harder for things to finally click."

Harrison has plenty of company on that list -- including a couple of former first-round quarterbacks, one of whom may have already lost his job to Kyler Murray.

While some young players struggle to find their footing, others will try to make an instant impact. Saints TE Oscar Delp leads the list of post-first-round rookies who could make their mark immediately in the NFC.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ World Cup: France vs. Senegal, 3 p.m. on Fox

⚽ World Cup: Iraq vs. Norway, 6 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Padres at Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. on TBS

🏀 Aces at Wings, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ World Cup: Argentina vs. Algeria, 9 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Sparks at Valkyries, 10 p.m. on NBCSN