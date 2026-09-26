Texas vs. Tennessee live updates: No. 1 Longhorns face tough SEC road test against No. 14 Volunteers

No. 1 Texas gets its first major road test of the season as it travels to Knoxville for a matchup against No. 14 Tennessee. Will the Longhorns leave Neyland Stadium with a win, or will the Volunteers topple the top-ranked team in the nation?

Manning family ties will be a big story heading into kickoff in Knoxville, as Arch Manning plays in the stadium where his uncle Peyton's name is retired. Manning will also be in the spotlight once the actual game begins because of his past road woes, and he'll have to put those behind him to power the 'Horns to victory. He should get plenty of help from his defense which ranks among the best in the country, despite playing Ohio State in Week 2.

Tennessee is looking for its first win over No. 1 since 1985 and just its third win over the top-ranked team in program history. To make that happen, five-star freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon can't play like an 18-year-old. Through three games, Brandon has yet to throw an interception, but he certainly hasn't faced anything close to what he'll see across the line of scrimmage on Saturday afternoon. The Vols defense is also full of unknowns; this unit hasn't really been tested while under the direction of new coordinator Jim Knowles.

There are two shades of orange and two UTs, but there can only be one winner. It should be an entertaining battle in Knoxville.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Texas battles Tennessee on Saturday.