Texas vs. Tennessee live updates: No. 1 Longhorns face tough SEC road test against No. 14 Volunteers

Tennessee as the hunter, Texas as the hunted
This will be the 19th time Tennessee has faced the No. 1 team in the country, and things haven't gone well for the Vols in that giant-slayer mode. Tennessee is just 2-16 all-time against top-ranked opponents, and the last win came in 1985 when the Volunteers took down No. 1 Auburn.
The silver lining for Tennessee is that Texas hasn't done a great job of taking its No. 1 ranking on the road. Since the FBS era began in 1978, the Longhorns are 1-3 on the road as the top-ranked team in the country. The most recent loss was last season, when the Horns lost to Ohio State as the preseason No. 1. Prior to that, Texas fell to Texas Tech in Lubbock -- one of the best college football games of the modern era.