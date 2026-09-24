Texas takes its No. 1 ranking on the road this weekend for a big SEC test against No. 14 Tennessee. Can the Longhorns avoid an upset and build their resume with another top-15 win?

When Arch Manning takes the field on Saturday, it will be the first time a Manning has played in Neyland Stadium since Peyton left the field in 1997. Once the game gets started, however, the name on the back of the jersey will matter very little. Manning and the Texas offense are looking to bounce back after a lackluster Week 3 effort against UTSA, but the defense kept humming with another stout outing. How will that unit contain Josh Heupel's high-powered offense?

That Will Muschamp defense will be quite the test for Tennessee's five-star freshman quarterback, Faizon Brandon, who will be making his first SEC start. Brandon has been as talented as advertised to this point, but he hasn't gone up against a defense of this caliber. Similarly, the Volunteers' defense looks improved under first-year coordinator Jim Knowles, but Longhorn receivers Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo will test a revamped secondary.

As this top-15 SEC matchup draws closer, here is everything you need to know about No. 1 Texas vs. No. 14 Tennessee.

Texas vs. Tennessee: Need to know

Arch's road struggles: There's no denying Arch Manning's talent, but he has been a very different quarterback at home than on the road. In his five true road games last season, Manning completed just 57.7% of his passes for seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Yes, Ohio State and Georgia were included in those numbers, but so were games against Mississippi State, Kentucky and Florida. How Manning responds to the incredibly hostile environment in Neyland Stadium on Saturday will go a long way toward determining which team wins the game.

Is Faizon Brandon ready for the moment?: Less than a year ago, Brandon was in high school, and he only turned 18 years old in June. Now he will have to face the No. 1 team in college football. That's quite the whirlwind for such a young athlete, and it will be interesting to see how Brandon answers the bell. By all accounts, Brandon is as poised as someone can be at his age, but how will he react if and when something goes wrong against Texas? Brandon has made good decisions to this point -- rarely putting the ball in harm's way -- but he will have to take more risks this weekend.

Matchup to watch: For all the attention on the quarterbacks, the key matchup in this game will be the interior of Tennessee's offensive line against the Texas front seven. There has already been some hand-wringing in Knoxville about communication busts on the Vols' offensive line. That doesn't bode well, considering Texas will have 375-pound Ian Geffrard in the middle of its defensive line, and there's no doubt Rasheem Biles is licking his chops, too. Tennessee must get more consistent play from its centers and guards.

Where to watch Texas vs. Tennessee live

Date: Saturday, September 26 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

Texas vs. Tennessee prediction, picks

After watching its dramatic comeback against Ohio State, Texas looks like a legitimate national title contender, and this line is under a touchdown. That makes it tempting to pick the Longhorns, but the Volunteers remain a mystery. Their game against Georgia Tech was over rather early, so it's hard to gauge exactly what to expect from that squad. Because of that, the total is more appealing. I documented Manning's road struggles above, and I have to give the edge to the Texas defense in a matchup against a true freshman. Points may be at a premium for much of this game. Pick: Under 55.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer TEX -4.5 Texas Tennessee Tennessee Texas Texas Texas Tennessee Texas Texas SU Texas Tennessee Texas Texas Texas Texas Tennessee Texas Texas

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