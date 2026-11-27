No. 3 Texas travels to face rival Texas A&M in a pivotal rivalry game with playoff implications on the line. The Longhorns are rolling to close the year, winning five straight games and can clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game with a victory.

Texas A&M is fielding perhaps the most disappointing roster of the 21st Century, going from the College Football Playoff last season to missing a bowl. However, coach Mike Elko has one last chance to draw a positive from this season if he can finally beat the Longhorns for the first time in three chances.

Texas won both of the first two battles between these teams since the Longhorns joined the SEC in 2024, including a 27-17 win in Austin last year. The Aggies are heavy underdogs to knock off the visiting Longhorns.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Texas battles Texas A&M on Friday.