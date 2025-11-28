The 120th edition of the Lone Star Showdown takes place on Friday as the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies visit the No. 16 Texas Longhorns. The Aggies (11-0, 7-0 SEC) would secure their first ever SEC Championship Game appearance with a win and can tie a school record with a 12th victory. Meanwhile, Arch Manning and the Longhorns (8-3, 5-2 SEC) are seeking to become the first school with three regular season AP Top-10 wins since LSU in 2019. A win will at least give them a longshot chance to be the first three-loss team to ever make the College Football Playoff. Texas leads the all-time series with a 77-37-5 record.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns prevailed, 17-7, in last season's meeting, which was their first matchup since 2011. The Aggies are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over/under is 52.5. Before making any Texas vs. Texas A&M picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas A&M vs. Texas. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Texas vs. Texas A&M:

Texas vs. Texas A&M spread Texas A&M -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Texas vs. Texas A&M over/under 52.5 points Texas vs. Texas A&M money line Texas A&M -136, Texas +115 Texas vs. Texas A&M picks See picks at SportsLine Texas vs. Texas A&M streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Texas vs. Texas A&M picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Texas vs. Texas A&M 10,000 times and is going Under 51.5 total points. Last year's matchup was a defensive battle with just 24 combined points, and the Under has hit in each of the last three games in which the Longhorns were underdogs. The Aggies didn't reach the total in their last game, despite scoring 48 points, and they're unlikely to come near that point total versus Texas, which ranks in the top 25 of the nation in scoring defense.

The starting quarterbacks in Manning and A&M's Marcel Reed are projected to combine for three passing touchdowns but also two interceptions. With neither team forecasted to top 4.0 yards per carry in the ground game, the model projects there to be 50 combined points scored. The Under hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. Texas, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. Texas A&M spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season, and find out.