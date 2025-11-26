No. 16 Texas hosts No. 3 Texas A&M in a fierce rivalry game at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The Longhorns try to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive after moving to 8-3 after a dynamic victory against Arkansas.

Texas A&M has blazed out to a historic 11-0 start for the first time since 1992. The last time the Aggies won 10 games was 2012, the year Johnny Manziel won the Heisman Trophy. In their most recent SEC game, Texas A&M overcame a 30-3 halftime deficit to shock South Carolina 31-30 to stay unbeaten and virtually clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Texas has not hosted this rivalry game since 2010, a 24-17 victory for Texas A&M. However, the Longhorns took down the Aggies 17-7 in the return of the rivalry last year at Kyle Field. Emotions will be high for the return to Austin.

Texas vs. Texas A&M: Need to know

Breakout pass rusher: Texas A&M lost multiple defensive linemen to the NFL last season. However, Cashius Howell has stepped up and emerged as one of the best in the sport. The former Bowling Green transfer was a rotation player last season, but has since emerged to lead the SEC with 11.5 sacks. Amazingly, he has recorded a sack in seven of his eight Power Four games. Against a Texas offensive line dealing with major issues, Howell can change the game.

Resurgent Arch: Texas quarterback Arch Manning had a slow start to the year as he acclimated to the job of being QB1, but has found his footing in the second half of the year. Manning now has four straight games of completing more than 60% of his passes with 13 touchdowns to only two interceptions. Texas is 3-1 in those games. Against Arkansas, he became the first Texas QB to score touchdowns via pass, rush and receiving in one game. Texas A&M will be a substantially tougher challenge, but Manning is playing his best ball.

Strength on weakness: Despite coming into the year with a highly-rated defense, Texas' secondary has been a major liability. In SEC play, the Longhorns rank last in the conference in passing defense, surrendering more than 295 yards per game. Over the last four games, they're giving up 325 passing yards per game. Texas A&M boasts the SEC's best receiving corps behind standouts Mario Craver and KC Concepcion. The Longhorns will have their hands full.

Where to watch Texas vs. Texas A&M live

Date: Friday, Nov. 28 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Texas vs. Texas A&M prediction, picks

From a matchup perspective, Texas A&M clearly has the upper hand. Their passing offense will gave Texas' defense fits. Top pass rusher Cashius Howell is a matchup nightmare against an inconsistent Longhorns offensive line. Even their special teams has created opportunities. But in a rivalry game of this magnitude, it will be a mental game above all. Mike Elko's squad has stepped up in the biggest moments, and they will do the same to clinch their first spot in the SEC Championship Game and finish 12-0. Pick: Texas A&M -2.5

