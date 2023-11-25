Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark ruffled feathers back in August when he encouraged coach Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders to "take care of business" during their regular-season finale Friday at No. 7 Texas. The Longhorns clearly didn't forget the incident, and after blasting Texas Tech 57-7 to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game, they found the perfect opportunity to respond.

Late in the fourth quarter of the blowout win, a video of Yormark's now infamous speech played on the big screen at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, followed by the words "see y'all in Arlington." It was quite the troll by the Longhorns, and you can see it in its entirety below.

The victory moved Texas to 11-1 on the year, marking the Longhorns' highest win total since they played for for a national championship in 2009. That was also the last year that Texas won the Big 12 title. While a victory in the league title game is just about a must for Texas to have any chance at securing a College Football Playoff berth, it also offers the Longhorns the opportunity to leave for the SEC with some hardware in hand and troll Yormark one more time on the way out the door.