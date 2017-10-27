Texas turns back to Shane Buechele at QB vs. Baylor with Sam Ehlinger injured

Shane Buechele is back as Texas' starting quarterback for this weekend's matchup in Waco against Baylor.

Coach Tom Herman announced Thursday after practice that the true sophomore will earn his third start of an injury-riddled season in place of true freshman Sam Ehlinger, who has not practiced this week and remains in the concussion protocol following last weekend's loss to Oklahoma State.

"[Buechele] is going start," Herman said. "Let's not be silly here."

As the Longhorns' primary starting quarterback last year and to open this year -- Herman's first in Austin -- Buechele has thrown for 3,515 yards and 24 touchdowns during his two years with the program. He has 557 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions this season, and has added 66 yards and a score on the ground.

He suffered a bruised throwing shoulder in the season-opening loss to Maryland and sat out the next two games. Buechele then came back for the win over Iowa State on Sept. 28, but suffered an ankle injury that has limited him over the last month as Ehlinger served as the Longhorn starter.

Ehlinger's injury concerns further exposes a massive depth issue on Herman's roster.

With his status as a backup in question and Buechele's history of injuries, quarterback-turned-receiver Jerrod Heard will likely serve as the backup this weekend. The Longhorns and Bears kickoff at Noon ET from McLane Stadium in Waco.