The ninth-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores battle the No. 20 Texas Longhorns in a key SEC matchup on Saturday. Vanderbilt is coming off a 17-10 win over Missouri last week, while Texas downed Mississippi State 45-38 in overtime. The Commodores (7-1, 3-1 SEC), who have won two in a row, are 3-1 against ranked opponents this season. The Longhorns (6-2, 3-1 SEC), who are on a three-game winning streak, are 1-1 against Top-25 teams and likely need a win to stay alive in the College Football Playoff picture. Texas quarterback Arch Manning (concussion) was originally listed as questionable on the availability report, but was removed on Friday, meaning he's in line to start.

Kickoff from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, is at noon ET. The Longhorns are 3-point favorites in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Texas odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Texas is the -169 favorite on the money line. Before making any Texas vs. Vanderbilt picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vanderbilt vs. Texas. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Texas vs. Vanderbilt:

Vanderbilt vs. Texas spread Texas -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Vanderbilt vs. Texas over/under 46.5 points Vanderbilt vs. Texas money line Texas -169, Vanderbilt +142

Why Texas can cover

Sophomore Ryan Wingo is the team's go-to wide receiver for Manning with 29 receptions for 504 yards (17.4 average) and four touchdowns. In the win over Mississippi State, he had five receptions for 184 yards (36.8 average), including a long of 62. He had four receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Sam Houston.

Leading the rushing attack is junior running back Quintrevion Wisner. In five games, he has carried 70 times for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 16 receptions for 89 yards and a score. In a 23-6 win over Oklahoma on Oct. 11, he rushed 22 times for 94 yards, including a long of 37. In a 14-7 loss at Ohio State on Aug. 30, he carried 16 times for 80 yards.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

The Commodores are led by senior quarterback Diego Pavia, who is in his second year with the program. In eight games, he has completed 139 of 202 passes (68.8%) for 1,698 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has also carried 85 times for 458 yards and five touchdowns. In a 31-24 win over LSU on Oct. 18, he completed 14 of 22 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown, while carrying 17 times for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior tight end Eli Stowers has been the top target in the passing game. In eight games, he has a team-high 31 receptions for 397 yards (12.8 average) and two touchdowns. In a 55-35 win over Utah State on Sept. 27, he caught six passes for 68 yards (11.3 average) and one touchdown. He had four catches for 29 yards and a score in a 44-20 win at Virginia Tech on Sept. 6.

How to make Texas vs. Vanderbilt picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 47 combined points.

So who wins Texas vs. Vanderbilt, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vanderbilt vs. Texas spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.