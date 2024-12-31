The 12-team College Football Playoff continues Wednesday when (4) Arizona State faces (5) Texas in the Peach Bowl. This game marks only the second all-time meeting between the programs. Texas defeated Arizona State 52-34 in the 2007 Holiday Bowl in their first and only matchup.

The Longhorns held off a late rally from Clemson in their first-round CFP matchup to advance to the quarterfinals. They jumped out to a 21-point advantage in the third quarter before Clemson scored 14 unanswered points. A 77-yard touchdown run by running back Jaydon Blue with 10:48 left in the fourth quarter secured the victory.

Arizona State is in one of the most unlikely runs in college football history. The Sun Devils were picked to finish last in the Big 12 preseason media poll and now find themselves among the eight teams remaining in the bracket. Arizona State defeated Iowa State in the Big 12 title game to earn an automatic bid and a first-round bye in the CFP.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Arizona State's matchup with Texas.

How to watch Texas vs. Arizona State live

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Texas vs. Arizona State: Players to watch

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas: Ewers had an up-and-down season for the Longhorns, throwing for 2,867 yards and 28 touchdowns in 12 games this season. Ewers missed some time earlier this season with an injury, forcing backup quarterback Arch Manning to step into the lineup. Texas will need Ewers at his best to make a deep playoff run.

Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State: Skattebo is Arizona State's most valuable player. He finished fifth in voting for the Heisman Trophy and racked up over 2,000 all-purpose yards this season. Skattebo is a powerful runner with an elite blend of contact balance and elusiveness.

Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas: Barron earned All-American honors and won the Thorpe Award -- given to the nation's best defensive back. He recorded 35 solo tackles and five interceptions and helped the Longhorns finish as one of the top statical defenses in the country.

Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State: The Michigan State transfer had a standout season. Leavitt threw for 2,663 yards and tossed 24 touchdown passes after playing sparsely as a true freshman. Leavitt is building hype as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate in 2025.

Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas: The Alabama transfer has emerged as a big-play threat for this Texas offense. Bond has caught 33 passes for 532 yards and five touchdowns, but did not play in the first-round game against Clemson due to an ankle injury suffered in the SEC title game against Georgia.

Texas vs. Arizona State prediction, pick

Arizona State is one of two double-digit underdogs (Boise State the other) in the quarterfinal round. Despite coming in as the higher seed in the playoff, the Sun Devils are 13.5-point underdogs against the SEC runner up. Arizona State has already defined all odds to make it to the CFP, and they will keep this game close. Don't be surprised if this is a one-possession game throughout the fourth quarter. Pick: Arizona State +13.5

