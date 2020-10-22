Who's Playing

Baylor @ No. 22 Texas

Current Records: Baylor 1-1; Texas 2-2

What to Know

The Texas Longhorns and the Baylor Bears have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. The Longhorns and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Texas fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Oklahoma Sooners two weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 53-45. Texas might have lost, but man -- QB Sam Ehlinger was a total machine. He passed for two TDs and 287 yards on 53 attempts in addition to rushing for four TDs and 112 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Ehlinger has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Not surprisingly, Ehlinger's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Baylor also fell in overtime action three weeks ago. They lost to the West Virginia Mountaineers 27-21. No one had a standout game offensively for Baylor, but they got scores from WR R.J. Sneed, WR Josh Fleeks, and TE Ben Sims.

The Bears' defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. The picks came courtesy of LB Terrel Bernard and S JT Woods.

The Longhorns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Texas at 2-2 and Baylor at 1-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: Texas ranks first in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 16 on the season. But the Bears come into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at one. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 9-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas have won four out of their last five games against Baylor.