Texas vs. Baylor: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, odds, prediction, line, pick

Two teams at at a crossroads as the 2019 regular season winds down meet when No. 14 Baylor plays host to Texas on Saturday. Surprisingly, this has not been a rare theme in the past 10 years. The Bears are still alive for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game while the Longhorns are trying to salvage a disappointing season. In fact, Texas has lost at least four games every season since the start of the decade. From a consistency standpoint, you could argue it's the most average run in program history.

After having its miracle perfect season dashed at the hands of Oklahoma in Waco, Baylor needs to refocus on the task at hand or risk not making the title game at all.

There are no shortage of storylines on Saturday, so here's what to watch for when Baylor and Texas face off.

Storylines

Texas: There's a lot going on with the Longhorns on a couple of levels. In the big picture, Texas could really use a win against a quality opponent. It's already established that this season has been a regression relative to last year's success, but the Longhorns have exactly one win vs. a team currently in the top 25 (No. 21 Oklahoma State). That was in September. The Big 12 Championship Game hopes are dim and will be extinguished completely with a loss. The offense, which was one of the top units in the country in the first half of the season, hasn't scored more than three touchdowns in a game in its past three contests. It may not get completely turned around on Saturday, but a win would stop the bleeding.

Baylor: The Bears finally had a close call go the other way last week against Oklahoma. Then again, this was not like the other tight games Baylor has won this season. It had a surprising 28-3 lead on the Sooners before collapsing in the second half to lose 34-31. Still, Baylor's defense was impressive in that it made Oklahoma earn every yard and touchdown it got in that comeback. The question now is whether Matt Rhule's team can put that loss in the past and put forward a similar effort against Texas. For most of the Oklahoma game, Baylor looked like a top-10 team. The Big 12 Championship is still within reach and a win would lock up one of the spots in Arlington. The dream season is still going strong.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

The X-factor in this game has to be Texas wideout Devin Duvernay. He's already over 1,000 yards receiving on the season and should have been a Biletnikoff semifinalist. However, he has two career catches for 17 yards against Baylor, a team he originally committed to out of high school. Combine his need for a big game with Texas' desperation and a slight upset is brewing in Waco. Pick: Texas (+5.5)

