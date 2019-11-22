Texas vs. Baylor odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 23-6

The Baylor Bears saw their undefeated season end in devastating fashion last week, but they have little time to sulk because another pivotal game awaits on Saturday with a visit from the Texas Longhorns. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from McLane Stadium. Last week, Baylor dominated from the outset against Oklahoma and built a 25-point lead, but the Sooners came roaring back for the biggest comeback in program history and prevailed 34-31 in a showdown for the Big 12 lead. Still, Baylor can clinch a berth in the Big 12 title game with a win in either of its last two games.

The Bears are 5.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 58.5 in the latest Texas vs. Baylor odds. Before finalizing your Baylor vs. Texas picks and college football predictions, listen to what SportsLine's resident Big 12 expert, Josh Nagel, has to say.

A Reno-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year. He is in the midst of another strong season for SportsLine members, hitting on better than 60 percent of his college football spread selections. What's more, he has had a sharp eye on these Big 12 programs, posting a stunning record of 23-6 on college football picks against the spread involving the Longhorns or Bears over the past two seasons.

Just last week, Nagel told SportsLine members to back Texas (+7) as an underdog against an Iowa State club that was in a potential flat spot following its near-upset of Oklahoma. The Longhorns lost on a field goal at the horn but covered easily to give Nagel's followers another winner. Anyone who consistently has followed him is way up.

Now, Nagel has zeroed in on Texas vs. Baylor from every angle and released another confident against the spread pick. Visit SportsLine now to see it. Here are several betting lines for Texas vs. Baylor:

Texas vs. Baylor spread: Baylor -5.5

Texas vs. Baylor over-under: 59.5 points

Texas vs. Baylor money line: Baylor -220, Texas +190

Texas vs. Baylor: Road team has covered in four of the past five meetings.

BAY: Bears are 7-1 against the spread against teams with winning records.

Nagel knows the Bears can't afford a hangover from the loss to Oklahoma and potentially jeopardize their quest for the Big 12 title game with a second consecutive defeat. Of course, their first half against the Sooners was a masterpiece, as they shut down the nation's top-ranked offense and repeatedly capitalized on mistakes. Baylor went into the intermission with a commanding 31-10 edge.

Jalen Hurts and the Sooners then mounted a historic comeback, but Baylor proved its undefeated start wasn't a fluke. The Bears have hard-fought home wins over Iowa State, Texas Tech and West Virginia to their credit.

Even so, the Bears are far from a sure thing to cover the Baylor vs. Texas spread on Saturday.

The Longhorns were a popular pick to potentially unseat Oklahoma as the Big 12 champ and contend for a College Football Playoff bid. Instead, they have been on the short end of many close games and will come up short of widespread expectations. Even so, a four-loss Texas club went on to win the Sugar Bowl last year with a prime-time thumping of Georgia, so bowl positioning is still a major motivator.

The Longhorns' often-criticized defense held up well against the powerful Cyclones with the exception of an opening-drive touchdown and a 75-yard scoring play on the first play of the third quarter. Sam Ehlinger threw for 273 yards with three touchdowns in the loss.

Nagel has broken down this matchup and identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Texas vs. Baylor? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. Baylor spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the seasoned Big 12 expert who has hit 79 percent of his spread picks on these teams, and find out.