A critical Big 12 matchup is on tap Saturday when the visiting Baylor Bears take on the Texas Longhorns. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Both teams are eager to get back on the field, albeit for different reasons. Texas wants to erase the sting of a quadruple-overtime loss in the Red River Shootout. And Baylor just wants to play after losing three games this season due to COVID-19.

The Bears and Longhorns have split their last 10 games since 2010, with the Bears winning 24-10 at home last season. The Longhorns are nine-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 61 in the latest Texas vs. Baylor odds from William Hill. Before making any Baylor vs. Texas picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in college sports and has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members. Last year, he went 82-61-1 on his against-the-spread college football picks to give his followers a profit of nearly $2,000. He's currently on a 15-8 run overall with his selections heading into Week 8.

What's more, he has had a keen eye for the trajectories of both programs, posting a 25-11 record on against-the-spread picks involving either Baylor or Texas over the past three seasons. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Baylor vs. Texas. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Texas vs. Baylor:

Texas vs. Baylor spread: Texas -9

Texas vs. Baylor over-under: 61 points

Texas vs. Baylor money line: Texas -335, Baylor +275

BAY: The Bears have had three games either canceled or postponed because of COVID.

TEX: The Longhorns have won four of the last five meetings overall between the two teams.

What you need to know about Baylor

Nagel has considered that the Bears practiced Sunday for the first time since Oct. 7 after a coronavirus outbreak that included 28 players and 14 coaches testing positive following their Oct. 3 road game at West Virginia. Making matters more problematic, 17 other Baylor players underwent contact tracing on Oct. 12.

Baylor opened the 2020 season with a 47-14 victory over Kansas on Sept. 26, but fell to the Mountaineers 27-21 in double-overtime three weeks ago. Quarterback Charlie Brewer has thrown for 371 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in two games.

What you need to know about Texas

The Longhorns hope an open week helps soothe the pain of a 53-45, quadruple-overtime loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Shootout on Oct. 10. Texas was ranked as high as No. 8 in the country before losing two straight games.

Texas still possesses a strong offense, ranking first in the nation in scoring offense (49.5 points per game) and 13th in total offense (495.3 yards per game). Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has passed for 1,211 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

How to make Texas vs. Baylor picks

Nagel is leaning under on the total, and he's also found a critical x-factor he believes makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Baylor vs. Texas? And which critical x-factor has Nagel jumping all over one side of the spread? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. Baylor spread to jump on Saturday, all from the expert who is 25-11 on spread picks involving these teams, and find out.