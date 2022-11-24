The No. 23 Texas Longhorns will try to keep their Big 12 title game hopes alive when they face the Baylor Bears on Friday afternoon. Texas needs a win over Baylor along with a Kansas State loss to Kansas in order to earn a berth against undefeated TCU. The Bears have already clinched their bowl eligibility and are hoping to play spoiler in this matchup.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Longhorns are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Texas vs. Baylor odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 56. Before entering any Baylor vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas vs. Baylor. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Texas vs. Baylor:

Texas vs. Baylor spread: Texas -8.5

Texas vs. Baylor over/under: 56 points

Texas vs. Baylor money line: Texas -335, Baylor +260

Texas vs. Baylor picks: See picks here

Why Texas can cover

Texas re-entered the College Football Playoff rankings earlier this week after dominating Kansas in a 55-14 road win last week, which was its second win in its past three games. Star running back Bijan Robinson rushed for a career-high 243 yards and four touchdowns in just three quarters of action, as the Longhorns finished with 539 total yards. They are the only four-loss team ranked inside the top 25 due to their four losses coming by a combined 18 points.

The Longhorns have not lost a home game to Baylor since 2014 and they hold a 48-10-2 all-time record in games played in Austin. Baylor is not alive for a spot in the conference championship game, giving Texas some added motivation on Friday afternoon. The Longhorns have covered the spread in eight of their last 12 games, and the Bears are facing a ranked opponent for the third straight week.

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor is on a two-game losing skid, but it nearly pulled off an upset against No. 4 TCU last week. The Bears held a 28-20 lead in the fourth quarter and led by two points with time winding down, but TCU drilled a 40-yard field goal as time expired to stay unbeaten. Baylor racked up 232 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Freshman running back Richard Reese has racked up 908 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns this season, while junior running back Craig Williams has added 530 yards and four scores. Sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen has thrown for 2,423 yards and 14 scores, giving Baylor a balanced offense. The Bears have covered the spread in four of their last five games this season, and they have covered at a 10-4-1 clip in their last 15 games against Texas.

How to make Baylor vs. Texas picks

The model has simulated Texas vs. Baylor 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Baylor vs. Texas? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. Baylor spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.