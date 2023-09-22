The No. 3 Texas Longhorns will play their first Big 12 game of the season when they travel to Baylor on Saturday night. Texas (3-0) remained unbeaten with its 31-10 win against Wyoming last week after beating Alabama in its previous game. Baylor (1-2) snapped a two-game losing skid with a 30-7 win over LIU in Week 3. The Longhorns notched a 38-27 win over Baylor last season.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The Longhorns are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. Texas odds, while the over/under is 48.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Texas vs. Baylor picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Baylor vs. Texas spread: Baylor +14.5

Baylor vs. Texas over/under: 48.5 points

Baylor vs. Texas money line: Baylor: +468, Texas: -657

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor is reaping the benefits of its season-opening four-game homestand, leaving the Bears rested heading into this game. They picked up their first win of the year last week with a 30-7 win over LIU, racking up 270 rushing yards on 48 carries. Dawson Pendergrass ran for 111 yards and a touchdown, while Richard Reese added 82 rushing yards and two scores.

Quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw for 113 yards and a touchdown in his second career start, and he will get another start as Blake Shapen gets set to miss his third straight game with an MCL injury that he suffered in the season opener. The Bears have six players averaging at least 4.5 yards per carry, taking some pressure off Robertson. They have excelled as underdogs, covering the spread in eight of their last 11 games in this role.

Why Texas can cover

Texas has been one of the most impressive teams in college football through the first month of the season, jumping to No. 3 in the polls. The Longhorns have bookended their big win at Alabama with blowout victories over Rice and Wyoming. They have given themselves a chance to go 4-0 for the first time since 2012, and they are the only team in the country that has won three games against FBS teams that went to bowls last season.

Sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers has thrown for 740 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions while rushing for two more scores. Sophomore running back Jonathon Brooks has rushed for 273 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Texas has won six of the last eight meetings between these teams, and Baylor has failed to cover the spread in five straight games. See which team to pick here.

