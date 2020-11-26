Who's Playing

No. 13 Iowa State @ No. 17 Texas

Current Records: Iowa State 6-2; Texas 5-2

What to Know

The Texas Longhorns should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. Texas and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Friday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. The Longhorns strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 40.43 points per game.

Texas didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the West Virginia Mountaineers three weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 17-13 victory. Texas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Bijan Robinson, who picked up 113 yards on the ground on 12 carries, and QB Sam Ehlinger, who passed for two TDs and 184 yards on 31 attempts in addition to picking up 39 yards on the ground. This was the first time Robinson has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Meanwhile, Iowa State kept a clean sheet against the Kansas State Wildcats this past Saturday and took the contest 45 to nothing. That looming 45-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Iowa State yet this season. They relied on the efforts of QB Brock Purdy, who passed for three TDs and 236 yards on 20 attempts in addition to picking up 59 yards on the ground, and RB Breece Hall, who rushed for two TDs and 135 yards on 15 carries.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Longhorns going off at just a 1-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3-1 against the spread when favored.

Texas is now 5-2 while the Cyclones sit at 6-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas is stumbling into the matchup with the 17th most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 283.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Longhorns, Iowa State ranks 15th in the nation when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 104 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET

Friday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas have won three out of their last five games against Iowa State.