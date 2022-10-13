No. 22 Texas hosts Iowa State on Saturday fresh off one of the most emphatic victories in program history. The Longhorns crushed Oklahoma 49-0 to hand the Sooners their worst loss in the history of the Red River Showdown. Texas star quarterback Quinn Ewers was sensational in his first game back post-injury, throwing for 289 yards and four touchdowns with ease.

While Iowa State sits at 0-3 in conference, the Cyclones are only a few breaks away from being 3-0. After a seven-point loss against Baylor in the Big 12 opener, the Cyclones lost against ranked Kansas and Kansas State teams by a combined four points over the past two weeks. The defense has held opponents to just 13.7 points per game.

Iowa State has had Texas' number lately. The Cyclones have won three straight matchups against the Longhorns, including a dominant 30-7 victory last November. Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson posted 96 yards and a 49-yard passing touchdown in the victory. Bijan Robinson had 90 yards rushing for Texas, but the Longhorns averaged just 3 yards per carry as a team.

Texas vs. Iowa State: Need to know

Golden child: Ewers was the highest-touted transfer of the offseason, and proved why in the demolition of Oklahoma. In five quarters against Power Five competition across Oklahoma and No. 3 Alabama, Ewers has completed 69.7% of passes for 423 yards and four touchdowns. If not for a wide-open dropped touchdown by Xavier Worthy against the Tide, the numbers would be even better. Needless to say, Ewers has lived up to every expectation and has Texas poised to compete for the Big 12.

Suffocating defense: Despite a lackluster record, Iowa State's defense has been sensational through the first six games. The Cyclones rank No. 11 in total defense and No. 8 in scoring defense nationally behind a handful of dynamic returning talents. Linebacker O'Rien Vance and defensive end Will McDonald have combined for 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Delaware transfer LB Colby Reeder has three tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery early.

Wide receiver battle: Two of the best wide receivers in the Big 12 face off on Saturday in Austin. After nearly reaching 1,000 yards in 2021, Hutchinson leads the nation with 57 catches and ranks top 10 nationally with 604 yards. On the other side, Xavier Worthy leads a balanced Texas unit with 360 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Hutchinson has to put together a monster offensive game against an average Texas passing defense to keep the Cyclones in it.

How to watch Texas vs. Iowa State live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Texas vs. Iowa State prediction, picks

Texas is going to win this game, but this is the toughest defense the Longhorns have faced all season. The offensive line has played well for stretches but Iowa State has multiple playmakers that can wreak havoc and force Ewers out of the pocket. Iowa State's offense isn't great, but the game will slow down enough to keep the game within two touchdowns. Prediction: Iowa State +16.5

