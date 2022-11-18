Texas is looking to avoid back-to-back losses to Kansas, and the Jayhawks are trying to secure a winning record in the second year of the Lance Leipold era on Saturday in what should be an entertaining matchup in Lawrence, Kansas.

After missing the opportunity to score a top-four win against TCU last weekend, the Longhorns have to pick themselves up off the mat in time to play the Jayhawks. If the defense plays the way it did last weekend, Texas will have an excellent shot to win the game, but the offense has to rebound after its worst performance of the year. Quarterback Quinn Ewers completed under 50% of his passes for 171 yards and an interception, and the usually strong backfield tandem of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson was held to a combined 43 yards. The Horns can't afford another down game from their top offensive players.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Kansas took down Oklahoma State to reach bowl eligibility, but it dropped a very winnable game against Texas Tech last weekend. In that game, the Jayhawks moved the ball well, but their defense allowed 43 points and 510 yards of offense to the Red Raiders. Even though Texas struggled to find the end zone against TCU, Kansas can't afford another defensive effort like that this weekend. If the Jayhawks can pull off the upset, that will guarantee the team's first winning record since 2008.

How to watch Texas vs. Kansas live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 19 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Texas vs. Kansas: Three players to watch

Quinn Ewers, Texas QB: Ewers has had an uneven first season at Texas. Since returning from the injury he suffered against Alabama, Ewers has struggled to maintain any sort of consistency. Last week's loss to TCU was one of his worst performances of the year, and he has the opportunity to bounce back against a Kansas defense allowing more than 30 points per game. Ewers has all kinds of natural talent, and it will be fascinating to see how he responds to a miserable night against the Horned Frogs.

Devin Neal, Kansas RB: Lance Leipold has immediately revamped this Kansas offense, and Neal has been the beneficiary of the new scheme. Neal has thrived as the Jayhawks' lead back in 2022. He is fifth in the Big 12 with 951 yards rushing, and his seven rushing touchdowns rank eighth. Just as impressive is that Neal has been efficient with his carries, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt. If the Texas defense can't slow down Neal, it will be a long day for the Longhorns.

Barryn Sorrell, Texas EDGE: It may have been an ugly night for the Texas offense against TCU, but it was just the opposite for the defense. Sorrell led a spectacular showing from the Longhorns' pass rush, which was all over Max Duggan from start to finish. In that game alone, Sorrell notched 11 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and a sack. If he can reproduce that effort against Kansas, then whoever starts at quarterback for the Jayhawks will be in for a sore Sunday morning.

Texas vs. Kansas prediction

These teams are both coming off tough losses, and it has been hard to trust either of them lately. On paper, Texas is the better team, but it has been unable to play its best game for a full 60 minutes. Kansas is clearly one of the most improved teams in the country, but there are still flaws, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Texas' defense was extremely impressive last week, and I doubt the offense is that bad two weeks in a row. The Longhorns will avoid two straight losses to Kansas, but the Jayhawks cover at home. Prediction: Kansas +9

