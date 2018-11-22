Texas vs. Kansas odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from expert who's 6-1 on Longhorns games

No. 11 Texas takes on Kansas on Friday at noon ET and controls its own destiny to get into the Big 12 Championship Game. The Longhorns are favored by 15.5 on the road against the Jayhawks in the latest Texas vs. Kansas odds and only need a win to punch their ticket to AT&T Stadium. However, Kansas will also be motivated, with David Beatty coaching his final game and former national champion coach Les Miles set to take over the program next season. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas expects to be scored, is 49.5, down from an open of 51. Before you make your Texas vs. Kansas picks, be sure to check out what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college athletics. Moreover, he has had a keen eye for the tendencies of Texas and boasts a record of 6-1 in games involving the Longhorns over the past two seasons.

Last week, he advised SportsLine members to back Texas (-3) against a ranked Iowa State squad. The result: The Longhorns dominated most of the way and held on for a 24-10 victory. Anyone who followed Nagel's advice booked two comfortable wins, as he also advised the Under in that game.

Nagel has taken into account the fact that Texas starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger has aggravated a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. Multiple reports say he'll start against Kansas, but how effective he'll be remains to be seen.

The Longhorns' offense loses an edge without the full running ability of Ehlinger. He has become the de facto short-yardage back for Texas, and so much of the offensive success that Tom Herman has been able to scheme up has been predicated on the threat of Ehlinger hurting teams with his legs. If he plays and is limited, he might not have his normal effectiveness and the potency of Texas' run-pass option would suffer. That could give Kansas the chance to play inspired football one last time for Beatty and sneak in a cover.

However, don't assume that Texas can't cover, even with a quarterback who might not be 100 percent.

The Jayhawks might have played better late this season, taking Kansas State and Oklahoma to the edge since news that Beatty would not be welcomed back in 2018. But they're still a 3-8 football team that lost to FCS Nicholls State and has lost six of their eight Big 12 games this season by at least Friday's spread.

Plus, with news that Miles will be taking over and likely watching closely Friday, you can expect Kansas players with eligibility left to press in an effort to catch Miles' eye.

