Texas vs. Kansas odds, line, start time: Top picks, predictions from proven expert who's 6-1 on Longhorns games

Even though he won't take the sidelines for about eight months, the hiring of Les Miles has put Kansas football in the national spotlight this week. They'll host No. 11 Texas on Friday at Noon ET in lame duck head coach David Beatty's last game before handing over the reins to Miles. The Longhorns are 15.5-point road favorites and the total is 49.5 in the latest Texas vs. Kansas odds. However, with Kansas trying to send off Beatty with an epic upset and Texas needing a win to secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, there's plenty at stake for both teams. Before you make any Texas vs. Kansas picks and predictions, check out what SportsLine's Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college athletics. Moreover, he has had a keen eye for the tendencies of Texas and boasts a record of 6-1 in games involving the Longhorns over the past two seasons.

Last week, he advised SportsLine members to back Texas (-3) against a ranked Iowa State squad. The result: The Longhorns dominated most of the way and held on for a 24-10 victory. Anyone who followed Nagel's advice booked two comfortable wins, as he also advised the Under in that game.

Now, he's locked in on Kansas vs. Texas (streaming on fuboTV). He has revealed a strong spread pick you can only see at SportsLine.

Nagel has taken into account the fact that Texas starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger has aggravated a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. Multiple reports say he'll start against Kansas, but how effective he'll be remains to be seen.

The Longhorns' offense loses an edge without the full running ability of Ehlinger. He has become the de facto short-yardage back for Texas, and so much of the offensive success that Tom Herman has been able to scheme up has been predicated on the threat of Ehlinger hurting teams with his legs. If he plays and is limited, he might not have his normal effectiveness and the potency of Texas' run-pass option would suffer.

However, don't assume that Texas can't cover, even with a quarterback who might not be 100 percent.

Nagel also knows that even with covers in three of their last four games, the Jayhawks' flaws are on full display. In a league full of explosive offenses, Kansas isn't taking advantage of an impressive +15 turnover differential because they can't generate big plays through the air.

The Jayhawks are averaging just 6.0 yards per pass attempt this season. When you have such a large talent disparity to deal with, that's not a winning formula. Taking advantage of turnovers requires big plays and chunk yardage. Plus, Kansas is just 1-2 against the spread as a home underdog this season.

Nagel has analyzed Texas vs. Kansas from every angle and unearthed the critical x-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. You absolutely need to see it before locking in your own picks.

Who covers in Texas vs. Kansas? And what critical x-factor determines the spread? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump all over Friday, all from the senior analyst on a 6-1 run on his picks involving the Longhorns.