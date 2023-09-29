The No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) will be underdogs for the first time this season when they face the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0) in a Big 12 battle on Saturday afternoon. Kansas picked up a 38-27 win over BYU last week, outscoring the Cougars 24-10 in the second half. Texas has won all four of its games by double digits, including a 38-6 win at Baylor last week. The Longhorns cruised to a 55-14 road win against the Jayhawks last year.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field in Austin. Texas is favored by 16.5 points in the latest Texas vs. Kansas odds, while the over/under is 61 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Kansas vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Texas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Texas vs. Kansas:

Texas vs. Kansas spread: Texas -16.5

Texas vs. Kansas over/under: 61 points

Texas vs. Kansas money line: Texas: -811, Kansas: +547

Texas vs. Kansas picks: See picks here

Texas vs. Kansas live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Texas can cover

Texas has looked outstanding in every game this season, beating then-No. 3 Alabama to go along with a trio of blowout victories. The Longhorns rolled to a 38-6 win at Baylor last week, easily covering the 17.5-point spread. Quarterback Quinn Ewers completed 18 of 23 passes for 293 yard and a touchdown, while running back Jonathon Brooks racked up 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Ewers has been fantastic this season, completing 64.3% of his passes for 1,033 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions while rushing for three more scores. The Longhorns have won 17 of their last 19 games against Kansas, including last season's blowout road win. Their defense has allowed 10 points or fewer in three of their first four games this season, with the lone exception being their 34-24 win against Alabama.

Why Kansas can cover

Despite being one of the top teams in college football so far this season, Texas has failed to deliver as a large home favorite. The Longhorns did not cover as 35.5-point favorites against Rice and as 30.5-point favorites against Wyoming. They have only covered the spread once in their last five home games against Kansas.

The Jayhawks continued their hot start to the year with a 38-27 win against BYU last week, as quarterback Jalon Daniels threw three touchdown passes and rushed for 54 yards. Running back Devin Neal has 394 rushing yards and five touchdowns during the team's 4-0 start. The Jayhawks are averaging 37.8 points per game, which will make it difficult for Texas to cover this large spread. See which team to pick here.

How to make Texas vs. Kansas picks

The model has simulated Kansas vs. Texas 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas vs. Kansas, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kansas vs. Texas spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up nearly $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.