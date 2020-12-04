The Kansas State Wildcats and the Texas Longhorns are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at noon ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats are 4-5 overall and 2-2 at home, while Texas is 5-3 overall and 2-0 on the road. The two Big 12 rivals have met 20 times before and they've split those first 20 meetings down the middle 10-10.

Texas has won the last three games in a row, but Kansas State did manage to cover the spread in two of those three games. This time around, the Longhorns are favored by seven-points in the latest Texas vs. Kansas State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 51.

Texas vs. Kansas State spread: Texas -7

Texas vs. Kansas State over-under: 51 points

Texas vs. Kansas State money line: Kansas State +230, Texas -280

What you need to know about Kansas State

It's always hard to lose, and it's even harder to lose by a single point. Just ask Kansas State, the unfortunate recipient of a 32-31 defeat at the hands of the Baylor Bears last Saturday. A silver lining for Kansas State was the play of RB Deuce Vaughn, who rushed for one TD and 102 yards on 19 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Vaughn has been an extraordinary playmaker as both a runner and a receiver in 2020. He's rushed for 527 yards and five touchdowns while also catching 21 passes for 389 yards and two scores. He's a threat every time he touches the ball and the Kansas State special teams are also capable of generating big plays with Phillip Brooks already returning two punts for scores.

What you need to know about Texas

Texas lost a heartbreaker to the Iowa State Cyclones when the two teams met last November, and the Longhorns left with a heavy heart again last Friday. It was a hard-fought game, but Texas had to settle for a 23-20 loss against Iowa State. The losing side was boosted by QB Sam Ehlinger, who passed for one TD and 298 yards on 29 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 65 yards. Ehlinger has accounted for 31 total touchdowns this season and has 124 now for his career, but his yards per carry, yards per pass attempt and completion percentage are all down from last year.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. The Longhorns have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 37.88 points per game. We'll see if the Wildcats can find some way to disarm Texas after giving up 477 yards of total offense to the Longhorns last season.

