The Texas Longhorns will try to stay in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff when they host the Kansas State Wildcats in a key Big 12 showdown on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The Longhorns (7-1, 4-1 in Big 12) were slotted at No. 7 in the initial CFP rankings of the season from the selection committee on Tuesday. Only the top four teams in the rankings at the end of the season earn a spot in the playoff, meaning that the Longhorns cannot afford another loss if they hope to reach the playoff for the first time. Meanwhile the Wildcats (6-2, 4-1) were ranked No. 23. They enter Saturday's game on a three-game winning streak.



Texas vs. Kansas State spread: Longhorns -4

Texas vs. Kansas State over/under: 49 points

Texas vs. Kansas State money line: Longhorns -189, Wildcats +159

TEX: Jonathon Brooks ranks fourth in the nation in rushing yards per game (115.4)

KSU: The Wildcats are fifth in the country in rushing offense (226.0 yards per game)

Why Texas can cover

The Longhorns have one of the most productive running backs in the country in Jonathon Brooks. The 6-foot, 207-pound sophomore ranks second in the Big 12 and fourth in the nation in rushing yards per game (115.4). He has really come on over the last six games, averaging 135.7 yards a game.

In addition, Texas faces a Kansas State team that has not played as well away from home this season. Both of the Wildcats' losses this year have come on the road -- at Missouri and at Oklahoma State. In games against Power 5 conference opponents, Kansas State is outgaining teams by 200.7 yards at home but is being outgained by 35.7 yards on the road. See which team to pick here.

Why Kansas State can cover

The Wildcats face a Texas team that will very likely be without its starting quarterback. Quinn Ewers -- a sophomore from Southlake, Texas, who was widely regarded as the No. 1 player in the 2022 recruiting class before reclassifying to 2021 -- missed last week's game against BYU with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder and is week-to-week, coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. All signs point to the Longhorns once again starting redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy, who turned the ball over twice on Saturday against the Cougars in his first career start.

In addition, Kansas State has an elite rushing attack. Led by running back DJ Giddens, the Wildcats rank fifth in the country in rushing yards per game (226.0). The team has been even better in Big 12 play, averaging 259.0 rushing yards a game. See which team to pick here.

