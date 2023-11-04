The No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats will try to stay hot when they square off against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns in a key Big 12 showdown on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. After losing at Oklahoma State on Oct. 6, Kansas State (6-2, 4-1 in Big 12) has reeled off three straight wins, over Texas Tech, TCU and Houston. Over the last two weeks, the Wildcats have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 82-3. Meanwhile Texas (7-1, 4-1) has bounced back from its loss to Red River rival Oklahoma with wins over Houston and BYU. The Wildcats and Longhorns are two teams in a five-way tie for first atop the Big 12.

Texas vs. Kansas State spread: Longhorns -3.5

Texas vs. Kansas State over/under: 49.5 points

Texas vs. Kansas State money line: Longhorns -184, Wildcats +154

TEX: Jonathon Brooks ranks fourth in the nation in rushing yards per game (115.4)

KSU: The Wildcats are fifth in the country in rushing offense (226.0 yards per game)

Why Texas can cover

The Longhorns have one of the best defenses in the country. Led by 362-pound defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, Texas allows just 16.0 points per game, which ranks second in the conference and 15th in the nation. Last week the Longhorns held BYU to just six points and 4.4 yards per play.

In addition, Texas has a dynamic playmaker in Xavier Worthy. A 6-foot-1 blazer from Fresno, Calif., Worthy ranks fourth in the conference in receiving yards per game (71.5). He also is sixth in the country in punt returns (17.6 per return) and, last week against the Cougars, returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown. See which team to pick here.

Why Kansas State can cover

The Wildcats face a Texas team that will very likely be without its starting quarterback. Quinn Ewers -- a sophomore from Southlake, Texas, who was widely regarded as the No. 1 player in the 2022 recruiting class before reclassifying to 2021 -- missed last week's game against BYU with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder and is week-to-week, coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. All signs point to the Longhorns once again starting redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy, who turned the ball over twice on Saturday against the Cougars in his first career start.

In addition, Kansas State has an elite rushing attack. Led by running back DJ Giddens, the Wildcats rank fifth in the country in rushing yards per game (226.0). The team has been even better in Big 12 play, averaging 259.0 rushing yards a game. See which team to pick here.

