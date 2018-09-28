Texas vs. Kansas State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Longhorns have had their fair share of struggles in Manhattan
The "Texas is back" meme is so tired that no one will dare speak the dreaded B-word anytime soon. Unironically, though, the No. 18 Longhorns may actually be on to something after back-to-back wins against USC and TCU. The best test will be the Oct. 6 game against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. For now, Kansas State is on the horizon, and believe it or not, the Horns haven't won in Manhattan since 2002 (though they only played there once from 2003-09).
Meanwhile, Kansas State is 2-2, but the Wildcats have been outscored by 50 in their two losses against ranked opponents (Mississippi State and West Virginia). Coach Bill Snyder is clearly one of the game's best, but another loss here and it would absolutely be fair to wonder whether this team even makes a bowl.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Sept. 29 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas
TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Texas: Now that the Horns have won a few games, it's time to dissect what they can actually improve upon. The defense has turned a corner, but can the offense keep building consistency? Quarterback Sam Ehlinger is best when he's running and then hitting receivers Collin Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphrey over the top. The problem is the offense is streaky in executing this. Can they fill in the gaps with the running game and have a better plan on third downs? Texas is seventh in the Big 12 with a 37.7 percent conversion rate.
Kansas State: The 'Cats sure could use a win to stop the bleeding, and who better than Texas? K-State is usually a much better team in the second half of the season, but this time it feels less certain. Snyder, in a rare moment of actual helplessness, exclaimed after a 35-6 loss at West Virginia, "I can't coach a team that can't get six inches on a play." K-State's offense is discombobulated and brutally bad, and it can't rely on the grind-it-out approach like it has in years past.
Game prediction, picks
This is a somewhat surprisingly difficult pick. History says go with Snyder as a home dog. However, Kansas State is a mess, and for the first time in a while, it genuinely feels like Snyder's back is against the wall. Still, history also says Texas coach Tom Herman is far better against the spread as an underdog. A lot of clashing trends here, but for the sake of making a pick, I'd sooner bet on Snyder in this situation than Herman. Pick: Kansas State +8.5
