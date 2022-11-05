No. 24 Texas will be trying to keep its Big 12 championship hopes alive with a road game Saturday against No. 13 Kansas State. The Wildcats are fresh off a 48-0 decimation of No. 18 Oklahoma State behind a record four passing touchdowns from quarterback Will Howard. If not for quarterback injuries and a frustrating loss against Tulane, the Wildcats could be in the CFP discussion.

Texas lost against those same Cowboys in the most recent game before holding a second players-only meeting during the bye week. Quarterback Quinn Ewers played the worst game of his young career with three interceptions and a 38.8% completion mark against the Cowboys. Texas has allowed second-half comebacks in all three losses this season, along with seven of Steve Sarkisian's 10 losses on the 40 Acres.

The Longhorns have won five straight matchups against Kansas State, including all three matchups against Chris Klieman. That includes a 22-17 win over KSU last season that snapped a seven-game Big 12 losing streak. Running back Roschon Johnson rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Texas vs. Kansas State: Need to know

Inconsistent Quinn: After a strong five quarters against Alabama and Oklahoma, Ewers became a dark horse Heisman contender. However, his production has fallen back to earth in a big way over the last two games. Ewers posted 6.5 yards per pass attempt and a 48% completion percentage in the close games, compared to 9.8 yards per pass attempt and a 70% completion percentage previously. Kansas State boasts one of the most ferocious pass rushes Texas has played so far; Ewers will have to stand up to the moment.

Unclear QB: As of publication, Kansas State has not revealed whether quarterback Adrian Martinez or Will Howard will start against the Longhorns. Based on Chris Klieman's track record with these passers, it doesn't matter. Martinez has been a monster in the running game, posting 565 yards and nine touchdowns on 6.1 yards per carry. Howard has been dynamic in relief of Martinez, completing 60% of passes for 521 yards and six touchdowns in two games. Regardless, Kansas State will be in good hands.

Running back battle: Texas' Bijan Robinson vs. Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn ranks among the best running back battles in college football this season. Robinson, standing 6-foot and 220 pounds, is a physical marvel who has rushed for 920 yards and 11 touchdowns with 280 yards through the air. Vaughn's 5-5 frame could not be more different, but the Austin native has more than 900 yards rushing and is a mismatch in the passing game.

How to watch Texas vs. Kansas State live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Texas vs. Kansas State prediction, picks

Texas has owned KSU over the past half a decade, but this is the best version of the 'Cats thus far. Ewers struggled in his first road start, and Kansas State will not be friendly confines for the young quarterback. The Wildcats will hang onto the ball and limit possessions to come away with an emphatic victory. Prediction: Kansas State +2.5

